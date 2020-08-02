Troost-Ekong helps Udinese end Serie A 2019-20 season with victory over Sassuolo

The Nigeria worldwide played an essential function as the White and Blacks ended up the project 13 th in the Italian top-flight

William Troost-Ekong was in action as Udinese protected a 1-0 victory over Sassuolo in their last Serie A video game for the 2019-20 season on Sunday.

The Super Eagles centre-back played a popular function as Luca Gotti’s males go back to winning methods at Stadio Mapei after losing versus Lecce last time out.

Troost-Ekong was handed a beginning function in the encounter forming a three-man defence along with Samir and Sebastien De Maio.

The 26- year-old was rock strong for the White and Blacks, making 4 clearances, 2 interceptions and had a 77% effective pass rate to assist his side keep a tidy sheet in the encounter.

Stefano Okaka Chuka scored the only objective of the match in the 53 rd minute after he was established by Kevin Lasagna to guarantee Udinese clinched all 3 points.

Troost-Ekong included for the whole of the video game while Ivory Coast worldwide Seko Fofana was a second-half alternative, changing Marvin Zeegelaar.

The victory assisted the White and Blacks to end the 2019-20 season on the 13 th area on the league table with 45 points from 38 video games.

Troost-Ekong signed up with Udinese in the summertime of 2018 from Bursaspor and has actually been an essential member of the side considering that his arrival and this season he …