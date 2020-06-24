Troops prepare to parade through Red Square as Putin whips up patriotic fervour ahead of vote

Columns of tanks and troops prepared to parade through Red Square today as President Vladimir Putin oversees grand World War II commemorations to stir up patriotic fervour ahead of a vote on extending his rule.

Forced to postpone the country’s traditional May 9 Victory Day festivities by the coronavirus pandemic, Putin rescheduled the parade for just per week ahead of a July 1 public vote on controversial constitutional reforms.

Among other changes, the reforms Putin proposed early in the day this year would reset the presidential term-limit clock to zero, allowing him to potentially remain in the Kremlin until 2036.

He announced the brand new dates for the parade and the vote – initially in the offing for April – last month despite Russia still recording thousands of new coronavirus cases every day.

The rate of new infections has fallen in recent weeks and cities including Moscow have lifted anti-virus lockdowns, but critics accuse Putin of rushing ahead with public events to pursue his own political ends.

An aerial view shows Red Square ahead of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday as crowds begin to enter the stands ahead of the 75th anniversary of victory in WWII, known in the united states as the Great Patriotic War

Servicewomen stand in formation ahead of a Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. Victory Day parades across Russia have been postponed from May 9 to 24 June due to restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus

A column of Msta-SM self-propelled tracked howitzers and a BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier (L-R) move along Tverskaya Street ahead of a Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War

Russian snipers secure the area prior to a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow on Wednesday. Putin rescheduled the parade for a week ahead of a July 1 public vote on controversial constitutional reforms.

A Russian servicewoman takes images of her comrades at an embankment of the Moskva river prior to a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow on Wednesday

This year’s parade, marking 75 years since the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany, should include some 13,000 troops from 13 countries, as well as vintage equipment and the most recent military hardware showing off Russia’s fighting capabilities.

More than 20 pieces of new equipment will be on show for the first time including Tosochka flame-throwers, T-90M tanks and Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems.

Officials say the date was opted for to coincide with the anniversary of the first post-war parade on Red Square, which saw Soviet troops throw down Nazi standards in front of the Lenin mausoleum on June 24, 1945.

In his two decades in office, Putin has harnessed the legacy of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II to boost patriotic sentiment and support for his government.

Ahead of the parade, that he slammed the West for ‘insulting Russia’ by playing down the USSR’s role in winning the war.

A TOS-1A Buratino multiple rocket launcher moves along Tverskaya Street ahead of a Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. Victory Day parades across Russia have been postponed from 9 May to 24 June due to restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus

Servicemen stand in formation in the front of the State Historical Museum ahead of a Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. Victory Day parades across Russia have now been postponed from 9 May to 24 June due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Officials stand guard at Red Square prior to a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled ahead of the pandemic to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kremlin chief at the parade, in a testament to Russia’s growing international influence under Putin.

Now the Russian president will be flanked by the heads of breakaway statelets in the former Soviet Union and leaders of close allies like Serbia and Belarus.

With more than 8,000 recorded fatalities and around 600,000 confirmed infections, Russia has the third-largest coronavirus caseload in the world following the United States and Brazil.

The Kremlin said that safety precautions were being used the lead-up to the parade – but participants will not wear masks and there is still a ban on mass gatherings in Moscow.

Dozens of regions are determined not to go ahead with their own commemorative parades, citing concerns that a spike in cases could overwhelm underfunded and poorly equipped hospitals through the entire country.

Guests arriving to watch a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow on Wednesday

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu crosses himself as that he rides in a Aurus cabriolet to inspect the troops during a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square

A specialist wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant ahead of the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow amid the coronavirus pandemic

Servicemen march in formation ahead of a Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. Victory Day parades across Russia have been postponed from 9 May to 24 June due to restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus

Servicewomen stand in formation ahead of a Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II

Yet events marking the Soviet victory will go ahead in Saint Petersburg, Volgograd and Simferopol in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Reflecting these concerns, both Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov have advised people to watch the procession on tv rather than attend in person.

War veterans quarantined ahead of the function in sanatoriums will be seated at intervals in the stands on Red Square.

Precautions are also being taken for the constitutional vote, with early balloting starting on Thursday and continuing through to the state vote day on July 1.

Chief opposition figure and one-time presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny has criticised authorities for spending vast sums on the parade and urged his supporters to boycott the ballot.

‘One crazy, greedy man who went mad with power is making the entire country take part in delirium,’ he said.