Tron’s BitTorrent Network Reaches 2 Billion Downloads

Peer- to-peer file sharing service BitTorrent, and little bro uTorrent, have actually now been downloaded more than 2 billion times on different platforms. Last year the network represented 3% of all downstream, and 28% of all upstream, traffic throughout the web.

The business associates the figures to the“longstanding popularity of its classic desktop torrent clients, as well as its new web-based torrent downloader and player built for the streaming age” It stated the Android variation of the service on Google Play Store is the “most popular torrent downloader”.

In the statement, Sun hinted that BitTorrent would quickly be launching brand-new items:

“We look forward to fulfilling our mission of improving the protocol and introducing new use cases, such as decentralized file storage and live streaming products.”

Acquired by Justin Sun’s Tron Foundation in July 2018 for a rumoured $140 million, the service was stated to have actually had 170 million users. In early 2019, it released its own token, Bittorrent (BTT), to incentivize users to hold files on the network, which would increase general download speeds by having more copies of any file readily available.

By March 2020, the token had actually dropped 90% from the ATH. The present cost of 0.000459 is still 74% below the ATH.

The ‘Sun dictatorship’

As with numerous tasks Sun is included with, the platform has actually been associated with debate. Some think that file sharing service BitTorrent File System (BTFS) copied components from the Interplanetary File System (IPFS), which capped after a current rebranding of the BTFS logo design to something noticeably comparable to the IPFS logo design.

IPFS’s creator Juan Benet called them out instantly stating “Tron also can’t even think of an original logo.”

In a heated Twitter thread, Benet stated “it’s inadequate to fork all our code, rebrand it and lie [that] it’s theirs” prior to declaring that Tron’s BTFS has actually likewise copied, “random chunks of our papers, and defrauded their investors with a nonsensical mishmash.”

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin chimed in, calling out Sun as a totalitarian that zombified BitTorrent: