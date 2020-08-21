Tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler Glass Water Bottle Straw Silicone Protective Sleeve Bamboo Lid – BPA Free



The Tronco glass water bottle is the healthy way to stay hydrated everywhere. Made from high quality, shatter-resistant glass, with an easy grip protective sleeve and safe Polypropylene lid, it’s perfectly designed to fit into your bag, your cup holder, and your life.

Beautifully designed and artfully crafted for BPA free hydration on the go, the Tronco glass water bottle is lightweight and durable, holds 20 oz. and features a soft silicone sleeve that won’t peel, fade or melt in the dishwasher.It’s made to be sustainable from the top down! The silicone flip top seals when plugged but is not upside-down, bottom-of-the-bag leakproof and made from a renewable resource that’s naturally devoid of BPA phthalates and other chemical contaminants. The smooth, wide mouth design delivers a comfortable drinking experience for adults and children alike.

MATERIALS

BOTTLE: BPA-free, 100% glass

SLEEVE: Soft chemically inert, non-toxic silicone

LID: Bamboo Lid

DIMENSIONS & CAPACITY

VOLUME: 18 oz

WIDTH2.6 inches

Fits in most standard drink holders

CARE: Hand-wash with warm, soapy water or wash on the top-rack of your dishwasher. Do not remove the sleeve. Store with the cap off.

Cap: Hand-wash only. Do not place in the dishwasher.

Odor-free, stain-free, clean tasting, 100% Borosilicate Glass with real wood friction-fit lid

Colorful silicone sleeves prove a no-slip grip and make it easy for kids and gueststo identify their own glasses Protective silicone sleeves make the glass perfect for outdoor use as it will not sweat in warm weather.

Tronco bottle can be used to fill many kinds of liquids, such as cold / hot water, milk and beverages etc.

All parts BPA/BPS free and top rack dishwasher-safe. Do not microwave. Do not freeze