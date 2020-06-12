Trolls threaten to kill Sam Armytage and her dog Banjo as race row turns nasty after Sunrise segment

Sam Armytage has revealed the barrage of vile abuse she has received from sick online trolls, threatening to kill the presenter and her dog Banjo, after news broke that she was being sued in a race row.

The Sunrise star is being sued for racial vilification over what was slammed as an ‘abhorrent’ TELEVISION segment of a ‘second stolen generation’.

Addressing the situation on Friday, Ms Armytage admitted that while her words throughout the March 2018 discussion were ‘clumsy’, she insisted these were not racist.

She also shared the torrent of vile abuse she had received online in recent days, with cruel trolls suggesting she kill herself and threats to ‘shut her mouth forever’.

‘Just one of many, many messages I’ve received from strangers this week,’ she wrote on Twitter, sharing a disturbing message from a stranger.

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage (pictured) will be sued over a March 2018 segment which suggested a second stolen generation was needed to help Aboriginal children

Ms Armytage shared this messages (pictured, left) with her fans, having received vile abuse on line in the recent days (right)

Over threats included a twisted wish that she’d experience depression and hurt herself, and even threats to kill her beloved dog Banjo.

‘All of this nation is awaiting the day you commit suicide,’ one particularly vile message on Instagram read.

‘You deserve to die Samantha and I am hoping you do end up killing your self before your foul disgusting uneducated mouth gets shut permanently forever.

‘Watch yourself. You’re sickening and shameful to call yourself an Australian.

‘I hope you get fired and after that result in a spiral of depression.’

The controversy began over a panel discussion which suggested another stolen generation was needed to help Aboriginal young ones.

Ms Armytage, Channel Seven and commentator Prue MacSween have all been named in a group complaint to the Federal Court led with a group of Indigenous elders and young community leaders.

Ms Armytage shared this message on social media marketing on Friday (pictured, left and right) denying her comments were racist, calling them ‘clumsy’

Sam Armytage shared this vile threat with her social media followers (pictured), among the many abusive messages she has received in recent days

The March 2018 segment ignited protests outside Sunrise’s Sydney studio after MacSween said Indigenous children needed to be used away from their parents again for their own welfare.

‘Just just like the first stolen generation the place where a lot of children were taken for their well-being, we need to do it again,’ she said in the on-air discussion.

Armytage, MacSween and radio host Ben Davis had all taken part in the three-way discussion about Aboriginal adoption.

The case will be taken to court after talks aimed at resolving the complaint at the Australian Human Rights Commission collapsed.

The complaint’s leading elder Aunty Rhonda Dixon-Grovenor said in a statement released through legal firm Susan Moriarty and Associates the group were simply looking for ‘accountability and equality’.

The group complaint to the Federal Court is being led with a group of Indigenous elders and young community leaders

The controversy began over a 2018 discussion (pictured) of a pair of non-identical twins with mixed-race parentage

‘This nationwide broadcast by Channel Seven in March 2018 was still another symbol of national shame and still another appalling exemplory instance of the deeply entrenched virus of racism that still plagues white platforms of privilege in this country,’ she said.

The group complaint also claimed the segment was ‘abhorrent’, ‘vile’ and ‘racist’.

‘Although we don’t disbelieve the reports, Seven is not conscious of any actual claim being filed at this time – so is not able to comment on this course of action,’ a Seven spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

‘If and when any such thing is filed, we will review and simply take the appropriate steps.’

In the 2018 segment MacSween (pictured) had said Indigenous young ones needed to be taken from their parents again because of their own welfare

Pictured: Indigenous protestors disrupt a broadcast of the Seven Network’s Sunrise program at Kurrawa Beach on the Gold Coast in April 2018 after the segment went to air a month earlier

‘Seven settled the first matter in late 2019 in the Federal Court with the Yirrkala community and the Yolngu families and offered an unreserved apology on air briefly after.’

Channel Seven were also forced to independently audit production of the show and send editorial staff to Aboriginal cultural training after the broadcast.

The segment was also found to have breached the Commercial Television Industry Code of Practice ‘for provoking serious contempt on such basis as race’.

A month after the segment, Indigenous protestors disrupted a broadcast of Sunrise at Kurrawa Beach on the Gold Coast – where the program was on location for the Commonwealth Games.