Troian Bellisario Opens Up About ‘Extreme Anxiety’ At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Nightmare’ Wedding!

Here’s a bit of piping hot Royal tea about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s historic Royal wedding we didn’t see coming!

There’s been so much talk about the couple’s new chapter in America (and the massive internal fallout before their UK departure), we almost forgot about the media circus that engulfed their internationally broadcasted nuptials just two years ago in May 2018. For wedding guests, Troian Bellisario and her husband Patrick J. Adams, who co-starred with Markle on Suits, the memory is actually more of a “nightmare” than a pleasant one. Wait, what?!

This was arguably the event of the decade we’re talking about here! What could’ve made the Pretty Little Liars star and her beau so uncomfortable, besides being in the same room as Kate Middleton and Prince William, and A-list celebs like Idris Elba, Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney, and more?

According to what the Pretty Little Liars star told The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar, she was secretly five months pregnant at the time with her now 2-year-old daughter Aurora Adams and had “extreme anxiety” people would find out about her pregnancy. Lamenting on her wardrobe malfunctions, she said:

“Of course I did, and I had it two-fold. I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed.”

Bellisario was also worried about choosing the right fascinator hat to complete her formal ensemble:

“They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s. You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition? It was a nightmare.”

She’s not wrong about those hats, LOLz! We also can understand how that scenario could be stressful. However, the pair cleaned up very nicely when it was all said and done, and appeared poised in front of the cameras! Ch-ch-check it out in photo she shared shortly after the ceremony (below):

We can’t spot the baby bump here… can you see it, Perezcious readers??

The 34-year-old actress said the chic cover up was all thanks to her Australian-born stylist, Annabelle Harron, who delivered the perfect advice on what to wear:

“I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, ‘Annabelle, this is not a full hat.’ And she said, ‘It’s fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering.’ And I was like, ‘If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.’ And she said, ‘Trust me, I’m an Aussie. I’ve got you!’”

Glad it all turned out for the best! We’re not going to lie, we were worried this was a secret bridezilla story that never made the press, but alas, all good here. Maybe Troian’s daughter and Meg and Harry’s 1-year-old son Archie Harrison can get together for a play date some time since they’re so close in age. Now, that would be the cutest!

