Tristan Thompson Is Determined To Have True Thompson ‘Live Her Very Best Life’

Daddy’s little woman!

Tristan Thompson may be back together with infant mother Khlo é Kardashian, however the top woman in his life is constantly going to be their child child True Thompson!

An expert spilled to Us Weekly:

“Tristan often spoils her like she is daddy’s little princes. He wants her to live her very best life in more ways than one.”

So, so sweet!

We can just envision that it wasn’t simple precisely for the 36-year-old to take her ex back, particularly after his unfaithful scandal with Jordyn Woods, however co-parenting is their top priority for True’s sake, as Khlo é described to People just recently:

“So many people don’t understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first. If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don’t make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can.” The truth star likewise got raw (listed below) about her own feelings, sharing: