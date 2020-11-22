Tristan Thompson, the beau to Khloe Kardashian, is quitting Cleveland Cavaliers after 9 long years.

This star basketball player has recently signed a deal for two years that is worth $19 million with Boston Celtics. This news was confirmed by Rich Paul, his agent, on Saturday.

Tristan Thompson Move Dilemma

Since Tristan Thompson has to move to Beantown following this deal, speculations are doing the rounds on whether Khloe Kardashian and their daughter will shift base as well or not.

Khloe is popular from her reality show on the Kardashian family and welcomed their daughter, True, in the year 2018. She also got back with Tristan Thompson at the beginning of 2020 after they had split owing to Thompson’s scandal of cheating with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s friend, in 2019.

Following the news of the deal of Tristan Thompson, Kim, Khloe’s elder sister, also sent her best wishes to the couple and congratulated Tristan for the mega-deal.

Thompson was the overall fourth pick in the draft of the NBA. He had a rebound of 8.7 and ultimately ended with an impressive average of 9.4 points.

Cavaliers opted for Tristan Thompson in 2011 when he was on the team which had been able to break a dearth of the championship after 52 years.

Fans of Celtics have posted against Khloe since the deal was made. Although Thompson has been serious about handling family issues.