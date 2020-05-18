Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Woman Claiming He Fathered Her Child

Exclusive

Tristan Thompson is fed up with what he calls out-and-out lies concerning him fathering a child … so he’s followed up with a suit against his accuser.

Tristan simply submitted the suit against Kimberly Alexander … the woman that’s really openly asserted the NBA celebrity is the papa of her 5-year-old child– something he’s repetitively refuted. In the claim, Tristan claims the dna paternity examination he repossessed in January “definitively ended that [he] is not the papa.” Paging, Maury Povich!

According to the suit, gotten by TMZ, after the examination results returned … Kimberly published the DNA record– which was meant to be private– on her Instagram web page. In the inscription, she implicated the laboratory of sabotage, and also urged, “I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child.”

As we initially informed you … Kimberly’s likewise pissed off Khloe Kardashian by implicating her of settling individuals to take care of the examination results. Khloe and also Tristan discharged off a cease-and-desist letter, however Kimberly reversed and also also published that on social media sites.

In the docs, Tristan claims Kimberly likewise openly existed concerning him by claiming on social media sites he had in fact taken an “at-home paternity test.” Tristan claims the truth is the examination he took was provided by among one of the most credible laboratories in the nation.

He’s also provided to take a 2nd examination to quell Kimberly … supplied they make use of an additional credible 3rd party center.

In reality, the entire issue advises Tristan’s lawyer, Marty Singer, of a famous # 1 track. He claims in the docs, “To quote Michael Jackson, ‘The youngster is not [his] child.'”

Tristan better affirms Kimberly “Billie Jean” is just barking concerning this currently– when the child is 5– since she’s dropped on difficult times, economically. The docs declare Kimberly has actually jumped around to 5 houses in the last 7 years. They likewise claim that she was just recently stopped by her superstar lawyer, Lisa Bloom