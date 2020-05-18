Trisha Paytas Trespasser Leaves Name and Number, Makes For Easy Arrest

Exclusive

YouTube star Trisha Paytas‘ alleged trespasser is within the operating for dumbest prison ever … as a result of he left a simple highway map for an arrest if authorities need to press expenses.

Law enforcement sources inform TMZ … a fan confirmed as much as Trisha’s pad in Los Angeles and tried to profess his love for her. We’re informed he bounced when cops have been referred to as, however not earlier than leaving his identify and quantity together with her good friend.

Our sources say when the man first arrived unannounced, he began going up the driveway in the direction of the entrance door when he was stopped by Trisha’s male good friend.

We’re informed Trisha was inside the house whereas her good friend went outdoors to see what was up, and the trespasser mentioned he was there to admit his love for Paytas.

Our sources say Trisha’s good friend informed the man to beat it, however he initially refused and that is when cops have been referred to as.

We’re informed police took a trespassing report and the case will likely be despatched to the L.A. City Attorney.

Should be a fairly straightforward arrest if the City Attorney desires to press expenses.