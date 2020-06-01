Tripoli is the only entity authorised to sell Libya’s oil – Middle East Monitor

The United Nations confirmed that the National Oil Corporation (NOC), primarily based in Tripoli, is the only Libyan authority legally authorised to sell oil.

This got here following experiences that France had seized an oil tanker which was on its approach to Libya, the vessel was thought to belong to the UAE and was heading to Libya to assist the forces of Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar in his efforts to unseat the Tripoli authorities.

The company added: “The Libyan National Oil Corporation, based in Tripoli, is the only sovereign institution that is legally authorized to sell or buy oil.”

Bloomberg identified that “there are multiple and concerted efforts by the member states of the UN and the Organization’s expert body to contact all companies and countries associated with this issue.”

The company said that “the United Nations Support Mission in Libya had welcomed the actions taken by France in this regard.”

