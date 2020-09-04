Triple H urges Declan Rice to remain with West Ham United and become a hero

Triple H knows what it takes to be a franchise player, and he’s calling for Declan Rice to remain with West Ham United and become exactly that.

The Game shared a video message for the English footballer, whom Chelsea is reportedly interested in acquiring.

“There’s an opportunity to be something more. To be a hero, to be a hero to fans who supported you. To be a hero to people who have watched ou come up through a system and be successful in that system.”

“Stay with West Ham and become the hero, become the champion, become everything they all know that Declan Rice to be.”

Rice and West Ham play their home contests at London Stadium, a mere stone’s throw away from BT Sport Studios, the new home of NXT UK for its return coming later this month.

Rice and his native England club face Iceland in a UEFA Nationals League Match on Saturday.