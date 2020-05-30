Triple H Raves About Cormier and McGregor, We’d Love to Have ‘Em After UFC



Great information for Daniel Cormier … the UFC star does not have to fear about profession choices after he retires from MMA, as a result of the WWE sounds VERY !

Triple H — one of many high execs at WWE — tells TMZ Sports he LOVES every little thing about D.C. … and thinks he would EASILY cross over into professional wrestling.

In reality, HHH says the 2 have already talked a couple of attainable gig … however ONLY if it will not battle together with his UFC deal.

“I love Daniel. We’ve obviously talked a lot in the past. We’ve had conversations about him doing stuff with us in the past whether that’s in-ring or whether that’s commentary or doing different things.”

“I think we’d love to do something with him if the time is right — obviously, respectful to UFC and to Dana and everything else.”

“We’d love to chat with him and we have an open relationship as far as communication so I’m sure shortly we will when he figures out what he wants to do.”

41-year-old Cormier has repeatedly stated he has 1 struggle left in him within the UFC and then he’ll retire — however to this point, no struggle date has been set. He’s hoping to get his rematch with Stipe Miocic someday this yr.

There’s extra … Triple H additionally talks about Conor McGregor presumably becoming a member of the McMahon household enterprise someplace down the road.

“I think that Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with that Billion Dollar Walk on the line?! I mean, I think that’s a match made in heaven!”

And, remember about Rob Gronkowski — the reigning WWE 24/7 champ.

Will he give you the chance to defend his belt now that he is again within the NFL?

“It’s on the line 24/7,” Triple H says … “You might end up seeing him score a touchdown, spike the ball, get rolled up and drop the title … who knows?!”

Triple H even kicks across the concept of Tom Brady taking the title from Gronk!!

“I imply, geez. He throws the bomb, Gronk catches it, scores a landing, spikes it — Brady rolls up to excessive 5 him, shoots behind, will get the roll-up! 1, 2, 3! New 24/7 champion!