Triple-drive thrus and burger lockers: Burger King unveils new designs

The burger chain revealed 2 new dining establishment designs with those functions and others onThursday It prepares to develop some models next year in Miami, Latin America and the Caribbean, and include other aspects into existing dining establishments with time.

“As we look into 2021, we’ll be ramping up again on our new development around the world and doing a lot of remodels,” stated Josh Kobza, primary running officer for Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King.

Some of the functions highlighted in the model, like double drive-thru lanes, curbside pickup and digital menu boards, currently exist. Others are brand namenew

In the new designs, clients will have the ability to drive into a designated area, order through the app and have actually food provided to their cars and trucks. They’ll see triple drive-thru lanes, one devoted for shipment chauffeurs. If they show up on foot, they’ll have the ability to purchase outside through a walk-up window. The dining establishments will likewise be smaller sized: One model has no indoor dining alternative at all. The other has a dining-room and cooking area– with a conveyor belt for drive-thru orders– suspended over the lanes.

Burger King has been working on new restaurant designs for a few years But the pandemic has actually sped up specific patterns, like online buying, and made to-go orders an even higher focus for snack bar. “We’re seeing more and more guests wanting to dine off-premise, wanting to use drive-thrus, wanting to do takeaway,” Kobza stated. “With Covid …

