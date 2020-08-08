Triple Brand Battle Royal announced to determine Bayley’s SummerSlam challenger

Bayley has actually made a great deal of opponents throughout her run as SmackDown Women’sChampion Now those opponents will have their opportunity to repay the outspoken good example next week on SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon signed up with SmackDown to reveal a Triple Brand Battle Royal to determine Bayley’s challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Title at Summer Slam. Superstars from Raw, NXT and SmackDown will do battle for a career-changing chance at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Who will appear in the high-stakes Battle Royal? Will among Bayley’s blue brand competitors step up to the difficulty or will a Raw or NXT rival stake their claim to the title chance?

Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms as more information on the match are launched.