Trip.com ADR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com

Investing com -Trip com ADR reported on Thursday 2nd quarter that missed out on experts’ projections and revenue that topped expectations.

Trip com ADR revealed earnings per share of -3.24 on revenue of 2.38 B. Analysts surveyed byInvesting com expected EPS of -3.12 on revenue of 2.37 B.

Trip com ADR shares are down 8.59% from the start of the year, still down 21.28% from its 52 week high of 38.95 set on January 17. They are under-performing the which is up 33.08% from the start of the year.

Trip com ADR follows other significant Services sector earnings this month

Trip com ADR’s report follows an earnings beat by Alibaba ADR on August 20, who reported EPS of 14.82 on revenue of 153.75 B, compared to projections EPS of 13.82 on revenue of 148B.

Walmart had actually beat expectations on August 18 with 2nd quarter EPS of 1.56 on revenue of 137.7 B, compared to anticipate for EPS of 1.25 on revenue of 135.57 B.

