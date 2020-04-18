Trinidad and Tobago’s Nigel Paul targets historic super-heavyweight victory at Tokyo Olympic Games | Boxing News





Nigel Paul is Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic competitor at super-heavyweight

Trinidad and Tobago’s Nigel Paul will certainly target a historic super-heavyweight victory at the Tokyo Olympics – and might be on a clash with Team GB’s Frazer Clarke.

The 30- year-old want to get approved for his 2nd successive Olympic Games, having actually endured an opening-round loss at Rio in 2016 to Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba, that has actually given that become among the best potential customers in the expert rankings.

Standing at over 6′ 4″ high, Paul has actually given that acquired experience and success to instil hope that he might end up being the very first Trinidad and Tobago fighter to not just assert a maiden Olympic win for his nation, however likewise obstacle for a platform place when the event is rescheduled following summertime.

Paul had actually been preparing to get approved for the Tokyo Games

“We’re very confident that he should take part in the Tokyo Games next year,” nationwide head instructor Reynold Cox informed Sky Sports.

“For Nigel, his elevation and dimension, he’s rather large and high for asuper-heavyweight To have a fighter that is extremely nimble with great fitness, I believe that can establish him apart in this area, due to the fact that a lot of the individuals are possibly much shorter.

“I think the whole team were disappointed it (Tokyo Games) was put back. We were really geared up to get there, to qualify.”

Team GB’s Clarke subdued Paul when they satisfied in the 2016 World Boxing Super Series and the duo might reunite in Japan, depending upon the draw.

Frazer Clarke asserted the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Frazer Clarke is biding his time to end up being Britain’s following super-heavyweight gold hero, however the seasoned giant is “very different” to Anthony Joshua, he claims. — Sky Sports (@SkySports)April 11, 2020

“We’re all looking forward to meeting the best and Frazer Clarke is among some of the best super-heavyweights in the world right now,” claimed Cox.

“We still intended to obtain that rematch back in the CommonwealthGames For us, conference Frazer Clarke once more, is mosting likely to be great, is mosting likely to reveal us just how much he has actually boosted from 2016 to currently, due to the fact that in 2016 he had nearly 10 rounds in receiving the Olympic Games.

“After fighting Frazer Clarke, he was still pretty green, but to come now and meet Frazer Clarke after four years, it will show us where Nigel is, and whether he could really be a force to be reckoned with as a super-heavyweight.”

Boxing has to fight for acknowledgment with various other extra prominent tasks in the Caribbean, although the introduction of Paul in the leading weight department might produce fresh passion in the sporting activity throughout the area.

I believe among Nigel’s wonderful aspirations is in fact to be at the Olympic Games and win an Olympic gold. Reynold Cox on Nigel Paul

“Everybody watches boxing for the heavyweights alone,” claimed Cox.

“For us to have a fighter at the Olympic Games in heavyweight and succeeding, it’s actually mosting likely to radiate the limelight on us, for us with boxing, due to the fact that in Trinidad and Tobago we have sporting activities that obtain even more interest, even more assistance like football, cricket.

“When boxing starts to be there and get on the platform and succeed, it actually beams an excellent light on us.

” I believe among Nigel’s wonderful aspirations is in fact to be at the Olympic Games and win an Olympic gold.

“Next year I think he has to make that decision whether he wants to continue another four years, or actually turn pro. Everything for me is going to be on what he does in Tokyo.”