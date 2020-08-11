Trinidad and Tobago poll: Governing party claims victory



Incumbent Prime Minister Keith Rowley declaredvictory





Preliminary leads to Trinidad and Tobago’s basic election recommend the governing People’s National Movement (PNM) has actually won 22 of the 41 seats.

If validated, the outcomes imply incumbent Keith Rowley will serve a 2nd term as prime minister.

His competitor for the post, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, stated she planned to require states in a minimum of 3 constituencies.

Her party, the United National Congress, won 19 seats.



Kamla Persad-Bissessar was prime minister prior to MrRowley





The United National Congress (UNC) required to win a minimum of 3 more seats than the 17 it had in the 2015 election in order to unseat Mr Rowley.

The initial outcomes recommend that it …