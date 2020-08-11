Trini Lopez, singer and ‘Dirty Dozen’ actor, dead at 83

According to Chavira, Lopez had actually been “in and out” of the health center for about 2 months and was dealing with a regional 30- minute tv unique to raise funds for food banks, which have actually been stressed out since of the pandemic’s financial fallout.

The news was initially reported by Palm Springs Life magazine, which covered the location where he had actually lived for a very long time, through an Instagram post including an image of Lopez holding a huge hammer like a guitar.

“Trini Lopez, who has lived in Palm Springs since the 1960s, passed away Aug. 11,” stated the statement. “One of the well-known songs from his hit 1963 album was ‘If I Had A Hammer.'”

The post continued, describing that a documentary about Lopez’s life had actually simply ended up “shooting and editing,” with Lopez having actually just recently seen a cut of the movie for his approval.

According to Variety, Lopez was born Trinidad Lopez III in Dallas to moms and dads from Mexico.

At simply 15, he was currently playing in bands. His group Big Beats would go on to tape-record with Buddy Holly and manufacturer Norman Petty, causing them being signed to Columbia Records in 1958.

A solo profession with King Records followed prior to he left the label, and ultimately took a residency at a Los …