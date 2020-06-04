Trina Responds After ‘Animal’ Backlash, Rioters Are Hurting Message



Trina is tripling down on her assertion rioters and looters are “animals … acting like they have escaped from a zoo” … she says they truly are over-shadowing non-violent protesters.

The iconic emcee responded Wednesday to backlash she’s been getting after sharing her opinion on protests against police brutality in Miami, hammering her point home that peaceful protests for George Floyd are good, and the riots and looting in her community are bad, simply, because those causing the damage aren’t from there.

Trina says she’s being attacked for saying those destroying property are “animals,” calling for an earlier curfew in Miami and ripping some protesters as “fake,” just because she’s a voice and isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Trina on radio contacting extending the curfew also to "keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets"

She says she was angry when she came into her radio station gig Monday and her initial comments were shaped by emotion … but she’s not backing down.

Trina makes clear she’s no issue with non-violent protests, saying she’s peacefully protested herself, but still sees big difficulties with folks kicking in windows and burning buildings in her community.



The way Trina sees it … the riots and looting are distracting people from getting answers on George’s death and removes from the true issues, like addressing police brutality and racism. As she highlights, Floyd’s family agrees.

Trina says she’s maybe not talking about people looting designer stores … what really irks her is folks messing with mom and pop shops.