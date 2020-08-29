Triller says made $20 billion bid with Centricus for TikTok assets By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A TikTok logo design is shown on a smart device



By Echo Wang

New York City (Reuters) – Triller Inc executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht stated on Friday that the short-video app had made a $20 billion deal with financial investment company Centricus Asset Management Ltd for the assets of competitor TikTok that China’s By teDance is looking for to a divest.

By teDance and TikTok rejected understanding of the deal, raising concerns over whether the proposed offer in between 2 of the most popular social networks apps in the United States represented a severe bid or was a promotion stunt.

By teDance has actually been bought by President Donald Trump to divest TikTok in the United States, in the middle of security issues over the individual information it deals with.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:-RRB- and Oracle Corp (NYSE:-RRB- are amongst the U.S. business competing to obtain the assets of TikTok, which declares about 100 million month-to-month active users in theUnited States The Chinese company is anticipated to choose a bidder to participate in unique talks quickly.

“We submitted an offer directly to the chairman of ByteDance through Centricus, and have confirmation it was received and is under consideration by him,” Sarnevesht informed Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported on the bid previously on Friday.

A TikTok spokesperson stated Centricus …