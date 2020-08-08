Tricodale Treadmill with Incline – Innovative Electric Motorized Folding Treadmill with Pulse Sensor, Smartphone App, Bluetooth, Speakers, LED Display, 0.5-10MPH Adjustable Speed,15 Preset Programs



Price: $669.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 05:22:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Main Features of Treadmill



Foldable Design



Adjustable Incline: 3 manual incline settings for maximum variety. Smooth and quiet high torque motor powers the treadmill at speeds from 0.5 -10mph.

Direct Access Speed Keys: 15 preset programs are available for fast and easy control of your workout.

Transportation Wheels: Fitted base rolling wheels on the treadmill underside provide easy and simple transport that protects your floors.

Easy Assembly: Machine comes fully assembled, simply unfold it and tighten the screws – each treadmill comes with all required tools and instructions.

Large LED Display: Monitor your time, calories, distance, speed and heart rate easily and quickly using the large display positioned at the treadmill front.

Running Machine Specifications:

Speed Range: 0.5-10 MPH

Manual Incline: 3 levels

Assembled Size: 56.9inch x 22.8inch x 45.1inch

Folded Size: 36.6inch x 22.8inch x 47.2inch

Running Surface: 47inch x 16.5inch

Weight Capacity: 264 LBS

Package List: Treadmill, User Manual

More Details Of The Folding Treadmill



Bluetooth & App Tracker

Stay motivated during your workout by connecting to the FitShow Personal Training Sports App via the treadmill where you can track your performance.

Grip Pulse Sensor

Monitor and maintain your target heart rate for optimal fitness results, simply grip the sensors and then watch on the display for a quick read of your current heart rate.

Powerful Vacuum Motor

Premium vacuum motor reduces noise while you run indoors while the safeguard emergency stop key keeps you in control at all times, stopping the treadmill.

Innovative Cushioned Deck

The innovative deck cushioning technology provides multiple points of cushioning throughout the deck support system for maximum impact absorption.

Structure Diagram of Home Treadmill



🔝 [Premium Wide Belt Deck] — Tackle at-home fitness with the Folding Treadmill. The 16.5 x 47.5 wide tread belt allows you to stretch out your stride on the spacious deck, ideal for users of all heights so youll be comfortable and unrestricted throughout your entire workout.

🔝 [Bluetooth & App Tracker] — Stay motivated during your workout by connecting to the FitShow Personal Training Sports App via the treadmill where you can track your performance. Monitor your time, calories, distance, speed and heart rate easily and quickly using the large LED display positioned at the treadmill front and adjustable in design to accommodate different heights.

🔝 [Adjustable Incline and 10MPH Speed] — Formulated with a manual adjustable incline and speed function on an easy to use interface, target specific muscles that you want to train with ease or choose from the pre-set interval training programs. With the quick touch of a button you can adjust your treadmill incline to manipulate workout intensity and also the overall speed ranging from 0.5-10MPH so you can see results fast.

🔝 [Smart-Response Motor] — Perfect for effective speed, interval, and endurance training. Premium vacuum motor reduces noise while you run indoors while the safeguard emergency stop key keeps you in control at all times, stopping the treadmill when pulled for your safety

🔝 [Space Saving Design] — Folding treadmill manufactured with home fitness in mind to make working out indoors that much easier and more effective with a compact, foldable. Innovative SpaceSaver design with EasyLift Assist for compact, simple storage. Fitted base rolling wheels on the treadmill underside provide easy and simple transport that protects your floors. Assembled Size: 56.9inch x 22.8inch x 45.1inch. Folded Size: 36.6inch x 22.8inch x 47.2inch. Weight Capacity: 264 LBS.