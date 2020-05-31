Tributes paid to Boys from the Blackstuff actor Michael Angelis | Television

Tributes have been paid after the loss of life of Michael Angelis, an actor who will likely be remembered as the morose rabbit-obsessed Lucien from The Liver Birds, the determined Chrissie in Boys from the Blackstuff, and the narrator of Thomas the Tank Engine.

Angelis died abruptly whereas at dwelling along with his spouse on Saturday, his agent stated. He was 68.

One of Angelis’s most memorable performances was as Chrissie Todd in Alan Bleasdale’s Boys from the Blackstuff, a Liverpool-set drama that confirmed the devastating blight of 1980s unemployment.

In a row along with his spouse Angie, performed by Julie Walters, Angelis’s character says with mounting fury: “What do you think it’s like for me, eh? A second class citizen. A second rate man. With no money and no job and no, no … place!” The episode ends with him strangling and taking pictures his geese and pigeons simply to present dinner.

From left: Bernard Hill, Peter Kerrigan, Michael Angelis and Alan Igbon in Alan Bleasdale’s Boys from the Blackstuff. Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy Stock Photo

The author Jack Thorne was amongst these to pay tribute, describing Angelis as the coronary heart of Bleasdale’s drama. “There’s a moment in it that made my heart stop, his kids are starving, he finds £5. He goes out, buys chips, lager & whisky,” stated Thorne. of a The clip will not be on-line, however Thorne tweeted an image of the passage from the script, inviting individuals to “imagine an incredible performance full of self hatred”.

RIP Michael Angelis, the coronary heart of Boys from The Blackstuff. There’s a second in it that made my coronary heart cease, his children are ravenous, he finds £5. He goes out, buys chips, lager & whisky. Clip not on-line however here is the script, think about an unimaginable efficiency stuffed with self hatred: pic.twitter.com/MeJZ2X7ZGW — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) May 31, 2020

Angelis as soon as described the drama as “possibly the finest thing I’ve ever done” and it modified his profession. Before it he had skilled signing on, however not afterwards.

The comic and presenter Matt Lucas said: “Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I’ve ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss.”

In the 1970s Angelis turned a well-recognized face as the gloomy, philosophising Lucien in the Carla Lane sitcom The Liver Birds, a personality who all the time wished he had stayed dwelling along with his rabbits.

He had a melodic voice which made him the good substitute for Ringo Starr as narrator of the Thomas the Tank Engine TV exhibits, a job he had for 13 sequence from 1991.

Other notable roles included the gangster Mickey Startup in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet; Martin Niarchos in Bleasdale’s Channel four drama GBH; and Robert Rocksavage in the BBC present Good Cop.

Born in Dingle, Liverpool, Angelis was married to the Coronation Street actor Helen Worth, who performs Gail Platt, between 1991-2001 and later married Jennifer Khalastchi.