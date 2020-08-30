Tributes for Chadwick Boseman pour in from friends and co-stars

Chadwick Boseman, who died after a battle with colon cancer, was someone who on the big screen brought to life heroes like Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall and fictional ones, like the Black Panther. CNN’s Stephanie Elam, also a fellow Howard University alum, takes a look back at Boseman’s illustrious legacy.

Meanwhile Dr. Richina Bicette examines health disparities relating to race and how colorectal cancers disproportionately affect African Americans at earlier ages. #CNN #News