Tribute to Kajaran ․ "Now we must preserve the Armenian identity" ․ Garik Ghazaryan |: Morning:

On the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the memory of the innocent victims was honored in the town of Kajaran, Syunik region.

The employees of the community hall, members of the community council, members of the Kajaran regional branch of the Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers, people of different professions laid flowers at the monument to the victims of the Genocide.

The spiritual pastor of Kajaran, Father Shirak Khanoyan, served a liturgy in the Surb Astvatsatsin Church in Verin Hand.



“We must remember and be demanding. We must remember the people who survived the Great Genocide, went through unspeakable suffering, who were forced to emigrate, but found the strength to re-establish themselves in Armenia and the Diaspora, keeping the Armenian identity and name alive. “Now our generation must preserve the Armenian identity,” said Kajaran businessman Garik Ghazaryan in a conversation with Aravot.am.

The message of the head of Kajaran community, Manvel Paramazyan, who was detained, was also published. “107 years ago, the first genocide of the 20th century was committed by the Young Turk government of the Ottoman Empire and with the idea. What happened in those days was described by the great powers as a crime against humanity and human civilization.

Even if millennia pass, we, Armenians, will continue to remember and will not let the world forget that on April 24, 1915, the cream of the Western Armenian intelligentsia was arrested and sentenced to death, the intellectual, spiritual and cultural elite of the people was beheaded.

The Armenian people were deprived of the right to live in their cradle. He was subjected to massacres and expelled from his homeland, suffering inhuman and unprecedented scale. More than a century has passed since the day when a horrific crime was planned and carried out by Ottoman Turkey, in which 1.5 million Armenians fell victim.

“Commemorating the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, I extend my deep respect to the innocent victims of the Armenian people, wishing the Armenian nation peace, unity and unbreakable will,” the message reads.

Photos from the Facebook page of Kajaran Municipality

Armen DAVTYAN