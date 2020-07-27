Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker – 24W Portable Speaker, 360° Full Surround Sound, Enhanced Bass, Wireless Dual Pairing, IPX7 Waterproof, 20-Hour Playtime, 66ft Bluetooth Range Outdoor Speaker



Price: $58.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 17:14:08 UTC – Details)





Tribit – Unleash the True Sound

360 Degree Surround Sound

At Tribit, we believe that listening to music should be an experience. We’ve designed the boom to immerse you in clear highs, expressive midst, and bass you can feel.

Specialized XBass Technology

There’s no such thing as too much bass. With bass technology, you’ll have a quick and easy way to Amp up your music! Press the bass button to flood the room with extra bass and good vibrations.

Poolside Parties and Sandy Surfs

Wild, wet fun is no match for the Tribit portable speaker. The IPX7 waterproofing will outlast moisture and even accidental immersion! Use it at the pool, the beach, in the shower, or anywhere you please.

Control Your Smart Assistant

Thanks to its advanced Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the Tribit Bluetooth speaker effortlessly connects to your smart Assistant. The hassle-free interface provides one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Google assistant and Siri. You’ll enjoy the convenience of your smart devices.

Music That Moves with You

Bulky speakers are a hassle. This Tribit wireless speaker’s portable design provides easy transport so that you can grab and go! Place it in a bag or carry it by hand with the attached silicone strap.

Universal Compatibility

Pair the speaker to any Bluetooth-enabled device like an iPhone, Samsung, iPad, laptop. A convenient 3.5mm audio jack provides a quick connection to desktop computers, TVs and MP3 players.

360° Immersive Sound: Feel the music like never before with the Tribit bluetooth Speaker. This portable speaker pumps out crisp treble, detailed mids, and resonating bass from wall to wall. It’s an auditory experience that’s truly unparalleled.

Innovative XBass Technology: Are you a fan of booming bass? We are too. Our exclusive XBass technology generates bass that’ll fill the room and send shivers down your spine. Just press the XBass button to kick things up a notch.

Completely Waterproof: Pool parties, a day at the beach, and even submersion – This Bluetooth Speaker can handle it all. Advanced IPX7 waterproofing keeps the music flowing rain or shine, and can withstand up to 30 minutes in water 3 feet deep.

Incredible 20h Playtime: It keeps going, and going, and going. A top-of-the-line 2600mah rechargeable li-ion battery boasts an unbeatable 20 hours of continuous playtime.