Tribit FlyBuds 1 Wireless Earbuds – 5.0 Bluetooth Earbuds IPX8 Waterproof Wireless Charging USB-C Stereo Sound Deep Bass 36H Playtime- True Wireless Earbuds with Mic for Running iPhone Android, Black

【100% Waterproof】

Engineered for water-resistant performance, you can take these waterproof earbuds anywhere without fear. From sweaty workouts to rainstorms or even the pool, the IPX8 rated design will keep the music playing no matter what.

【Clear Phone Call Audio】

Stay hands-free with the nifty tap-to-talk feature so you don’t have to pull your phone out to answer a call. Whether you’re driving, on the move or have your hands full, you can talk without interrupting what you’re doing thanks to the Tribit FlyBuds 1 Bluetooth earbuds with mic.

【Wireless Charging & USB-C】

2 charging options mean more freedom and a full battery whenever you need it! Use either a USB-C or a Qi wireless charger. In only 10 minutes of charging you can have up to 1 hour of listening time! USB-C data transfer speeds is a stunning 10gbps and charges fully in 90 minutes!

【Deep Bass & High Definition Sound】

Drawing on extensive audio R&D, the Tribit FlyBuds 1 Best wireless earbuds are engineered with HD Stereo Sound, giving it high definition and unparalleled bass response.

【One-step Pairing & Automatic Memory】

Your Tribit earbuds Bluetooth wireless technology makes first-time pairing a snap. Just pull them out of their charging case and they’ll connect to your device automatically. Plus they’ll remember your device for next time. Just look for “Tribit FlyBuds 1” in your Bluetooth menu to pair the earbuds.

【What’s in the Box: 】

-Tribit FlyBuds 1

-USB-C Cable

-FREE Lanyard

-6 pairs silicone earbuds

-User Manual

-Thank you Card

【Certified IPX8 Waterproof】 Whether you’re out in the rain or are sweating up a storm, the Tribit wireless earbuds have what it takes. PCBA nano-coating and waterproof shell materials keep your sounds secure through it all!

【HiFi Stereo Sound & Deep Bass】Just because they’re pocket-sized doesn’t mean they have to have small sound! These true wireless earbuds bring high-excursion, low-distortion 8. 2mm drivers to the table for some serious sound performance. From watching videos to talking on the phone to your favorite anthems, everything will sound that much better!

【Customizable Fit & All-day Comfort】 No matter what ear shape you have, we make sure you get the right fit. Choose from the 6 different silicone ear tips for a tailored feel so they won’t fall out and always stay comfy. NOTE: For the best audio performance please twist the Tribit Flybuds 1 Bluetooth earbuds around in your ear until the sound and fit feel correct. Find the best fit, get the best sound!

【Wireless Charging】Who needs cables when you can charge wireless? Jam out for up to 6 hours of continuous playback and 36 hours of backup power provided by the charging case. If you’re out of juice, you can charge the case via wireless charger or a Type-C cable. Now that’s convenient!

【Portable Hook Design】 To make sure you keep them safe and secure, the charging case comes with a portable hook and a free lanyard to attach to your bags, keychains or wherever makes sense for you.

【The Lightest Physical Button Pressure in the World】 Having to press hard on keys means squishing your earbud further into your ear which can be uncomfortable to say the least. That’s why these earbuds were developed to depress the buttons using only 4. 23oz of pressure (others require more than 5. 64 oz). It’s also more accurate than touch controls so you’ll never have accidental button presses.

【Satisfied After-sales Service】Tribit insists on providing quality products. To make sure you’re completely satisfied with your experience, we offer an unprecedented 18-month replacement, a 30-day money-back principle, and lifetime customer support! For any issue, please get in touch with us, and we will be there within 24H.