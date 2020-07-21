Tribesigns Ergonomic Office Chair with 3D Armrest, High Back Mesh Desk Chair with Lumbar Support, Skate Style Wheels and Saddle Seat Cushion, Adjustable Headrest, Backrest, BIFMA Certified



Price: $239.54

(as of Jul 21,2020 17:42:33 UTC – Details)



About the Manufacturer

Tribesigns, as a professional furniture and household products manufacturer, we help people find products that meet life’s demands and enjoy your life. Tribesigns offers a lot of furniture and household items to make everyday life more comfortable, convenient and stylish.

Tribesigns T18 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is one of the all-new ergonomic chairs of Tribesigns series, which has a simple, magnificent and stylish appearance design. Equipped with premium adjustable system which consists several parts, it includes adjustable headrest height and angle, lumbar support and armrest height, backrest tilt angle, seat cushion height and tilt tension. It can offer a full range support on the back, and it is a comfortable partner that inspire your work and life.

Reliable Certification

Tribesigns Ergonomic Office Chair adopts American BIFMA international standard and promise the best quality of chair material, our desk chairs through the SGS testing, its environmental aspects compliance with international standards.

Easy Installation

We provide you with installation instructions in the box and the installation video on the product detail page. The instructions are very simple to follow, no extra tools and fittings are needed. The computer task chair can support up to 300 pounds.

Materials & Measurements

– Color: Black

– Materials:R330 Nylon Base, High quality line pattern nylon mesh, Stainless Steel, Nylon, PU

– Product Size: 27″L x 13″W x 24.6″H (70 x 33 x 62.5cm) – Weight: 40lb (18 kg)

Dimensions:

– Height: 45.7″-52″

– Width: 25.2″

– Seat width: 20.5″

– Seat height: 17″-20.9″

What’s in the Box

– 1 x Tribesigns T18 Pro mesh office chair

– 1 x Set of assembly tools

– 1 x Instruction Manual

【Comfort Features & Outstanding Ergonomic Properties】 Premium line pattern all-nylon mesh, 3D PU Armrest, superb lumbar support and skate style wheels, saddle seat cushion with double mesh, it is designed and shaped to best-fit human needs. Equipped with excellent adjustable system which includes adjustable headrest, backrest, armrest, seat height adjustment, swivel, and tilt mechanism. Its aim is to increase performance at work and create a better living environment at home.

【High-End Quality & Spine Bionic Backrest】Excellent build quality with good balance of metal and nylon construction, which is ideal for adults up to 300 lb. High load bearing R350 Nylon base, SGS class 3 100# gas lift, rubber skate style wheels is safe for all floors, silent gliding and heavy-duty. Spine bionic backrest to help release pressure from the spine. Strong back support, three-dimensional keel support, good elastic nylon mesh let you enjoy great comfort like trampoline.

【Breathable Mesh Backrest & 3 Levels Lock Mechanism】The breathable mesh back on this ergonomic chair provides support and allows air, body heat, and water vapor to pass through the backrest to help maintain even and comfortable skin temperatures. Backrest that tilts back up to 150 degrees and can be locked at 3 different angles, perfect for working, reading or relaxing. It focus on human posture and back pain relief. It is also a comfortable partner that inspire your work and life

【Reliable Certification & Easy to Install】 BIFMA certified for whole chair, and promise the best quality of chair material, The gas lift has passed the SGS testing. ◆Provide the detailed instruction to help you quick and hassle-free to install the office chair, OR scan QR Code of User Manual for watching installation video. And, provide another Features Usage video to help use the chair correctly.◆

【What You Get】Come with 1*Tribesigns T18 Pro office chair, 1*Set of assembly tools, 1 *Instruction Manual. Enjoy a worry-free experience with our 5 years warranty and 30 days money back guarantee. Contact us via Amazon message or [email protected] if you meet some issues or have some advice.