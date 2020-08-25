Trial for 29 in Vietnam’s Dong Tam Incident to Begin Sept. 7

A group of 29 (*7 *) detainees are set to deal with trialSept 7 for their participation in a fatal clash over land rights that left 3 law enforcement officers and a demonstration leader dead in January at the Dong Tam commune outside Hanoi.

Dong Tam town older Le Dinh Kinh, 84, was shot and eliminated by cops throughout theJan 9 raid on the town by 3,000 gatekeeper stepping in in a long-running disagreement over a military airport building website about 25 miles south of the capital.

Three law enforcement officer were likewise eliminated in the lethal clash.

The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on June 25 launched indictments on 25 of the detainees after a 20-day examination, according to state media, implicating the killed male’s boy Le Dinh Chuc, and grand sons Le Dinh Doanh and Le Dinh Uy of murder, with 22 more charged as being accomplices to murder.

If convicted they might deal with a minimum of 12 years in jail or be offered the death sentence.

Four others from the town were implicated of blocking officers in the efficiency of their responsibility, a charge that brings a prison sentence of in between 2 and 7 years.

Over 30 defense attorney are anticipated to exist at the trial.

Hunger strike

The household of Trinh Ba Tu, among the 29 detainees, informed RFA’s (*7 *) Service Tuesday that he started an appetite strike 20 days …