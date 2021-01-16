Zacks has recently demoted the rating of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ on 16th January, Saturday.

Zacks had released a statement about Thomson stating that their corporation is the foremost provider of technology and value-added information to the users in the fields of healthcare and scientific research, assessment and corporate training, reference information, higher education, financial services, accounting, tax, and law.

On Friday, the company started from $80.49 with the market cap being $40.01B. Their lowest in 12 months is $52.23 while the highest is $89.55. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 1.41, 1.41, and 0.40. The 50 day rolling average is $80.62 while 200 day is $77.70.

According to their 8th November report, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.39 that topped the $0.38 estimate by Zacks by almost $0.01. Their net margin was $27.01% with an 8.49% equity return. Their revenue was $1.44B that surpassed the $1.43B estimate.

Market Venture of TRI Stock

Royal Bank of Canada raised the price objective of TRI shares to $88 from $85 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. Scotiabank increased it to $84 from $75 and gave a rating of ‘sector perform’. TD Securities promoted it to $120 from $115 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. National Bank Financial lifted it to $115 from $111 and gave a rating of ‘sector perform’. Canaccord Genuity increased it to $79 from $71 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. They have a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation with a $90.36 price objective.

Jarislowsky Fraser increased their holding on TRI stock by almost 1.3%, owning $705,986,000 worth of shares. Manufacturers Insurance Co. raised their stake by nearly 4% and own shares priced at $719,771,000. FMR promoted their position by roughly 10.6%, owning $207,516,000 worth of shares. Great-West Life Assurance raised its stake by approximately 59.8%, owning $78,992,000 worth of shares. 20.2% of TRI stock is owned by institutional investors.