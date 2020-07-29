Trezor Takes a Shot at Ledger After the Hack

Following Ledger’s verified information breach on June 17, contending hardware wallet producer Trezor cheekily made their fans mindful that they often purge their systems of all client order information, consisting of e-mail addresses– obviously every 90 days.

Ledger too published a tweet on the information breach occurrence:

“This data breach has no link and no impact whatsoever with our hardware wallets nor Ledger Live security and your crypto assets, which are safe and have never been in peril.”

This is a establishing story and will be upgraded.