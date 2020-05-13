Trey Gowdy Says ‘My Mistake Was Relying On The Word Of The FBI’ During Russia Probe

Former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy now says there was one massive mistake he made heading into the Russia probe.

Gowdy Admits Trusting the FBI Was a Big Mistake

Gowdy appeared on Fox News Monday, the place he informed host Tucker Carlson that he was flawed to take take the phrase of FBI management as an alternative of demanding to see the paperwork. The former South Carolina congressman stated it was a mistake, however stated that he corrected it inside the first three weeks.

“My mistake was relying on the word of the FBI and the DOJ and not insisting on the documents.” @TGowdySC admits “mistake” in defending FBI throughout Russia investigation.https://t.co/QAslli4NvH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 12, 2020

Carlson performed a clip of Gowdy from 2018 after he had been briefed by the FBI.

“I am more convinced the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump,” Gowdy stated on the time.

Tucker Carlson presses Trey Gowdy on his protection of the FBI’s actions in the course of the Russia investigation: “My mistake was relying on the word of the FBI and the DOJ and not insisting on all of the documents. Luckily, it took me about three weeks to correct that mistake.” pic.twitter.com/nsAXL1lb8g — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2020

FBLie

“I remember watching that and thinking, boy, I hope he is right,” Carlson stated. “Do you still feel that way?”

“Oh gosh, no,” Gowdy stated, with amusing and a smile, explaining what made him change his thoughts.

“I went to the Department of Justice. I sat there for four hours,” Gowdy stated. “That is when I saw that Peter Strzok actually initiated and approved Crossfire Hurricane. That is when I saw the exculpatory information on George Papadopoulos. That is when I saw for the very first time that it was the Trump campaign mentioned in that predicate document.”

Gowdy Admits He was Wrong to Trust ‘the Word of the FBI and the DOJ’ During Russiagate | https://t.co/CBHEutsx5X pic.twitter.com/maMzJJXEqm — National Review News Wire (@NRWire) May 12, 2020

The FBI Claimed Trump Wasn’t a Target

Gowdy famous that the FBI had repeatedly insisted Trump wasn’t a goal.

“So yes, my mistake was relying on the word of the FBI and the DOJ and not insisting on the documents. Luckily it took me three weeks to correct that mistake,” Gowdy completed.