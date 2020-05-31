Trey Gowdy says Minnesota police officer charged in Floyd’s death should be charged with first-degree murder

POLICE CHIEFS ACROSS US CONDEMN OFFICERS INVOLVED IN GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

“Nobody thinks these cops went to the scene with the intent to kill him. But at some point when you’re being warned that your conduct is taking someone’s life, Isn’t that premeditation? Isn’t that consciousness of guilt that you need to prove an intent to kill?” Gowdy stated. “So murder three is the easiest charge. But I was never a prosecutor that liked to go for the easiest thing. I think you need to do what fits the facts. And to me, I think is a murder one charge.”

Officer Derek Chauvin sparked outrage and nationwide protests this week after he was seen on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for greater than eight minutes throughout his arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit invoice. Floyd died in custody and Chauvin was fired Tuesday and arrested Friday on costs of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three different officers who took half in the arrest have been additionally fired, they usually stay below investigation.

Bartiromo requested Gowdy if Chauvin would face federal costs, which the previous prosecutor stated was probably.

“They’re going to charge violation of civil rights, which is serious. And if it results in death, you can get a significant sentence. But our criminal justice system is both substantive and it is symbolic. If you take someone’s life intentionally with premeditation, even without premeditation, that’s murder,” Gowdy stated. “So to call it a violation of someone’s civil rights. Sure. Go ahead and charge him.”

Gowdy added that Minnesota owed it to Floyd to offer him “justice.”

“But Minnesota owes it to this victim and his family to also get the Minnesota state law justice,” Gowdy stated. “So great the feds are involved. But symbolically, call this what it is. It is the intentional taking, the unlawful taking of someone’s life and that is murder.”

