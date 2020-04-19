Trey Gowdy on holding China accountable for coronavirus: ‘There are lots of ways we can hold China down’

“And then the damages. I mean, if you’ve lost your life or lost your business or suffered injury, you’re entitled to damages,” Gowdy included.

Gowdy, a previous South Carolina agent, stated that along with private claims, China should be held accountable as well as he called various other methods in which America can do that.

“There’s also a need, a responsibility for the world to hold China accountable,” Gowdy stated. “Well, let me say, if you cannot warn other countries that a pandemic has been unleashed, you have no business being a leader on the world stage.”

The previous congressman stated America can strike China “hardest” by recovering sectors that work there.

“And then there’s what our country can do. And I think where we can hit on the hardest there is to ostracize them, but also to reclaim our manufacturing, reclaim our pharmaceutical manufacturing in particular,” Gowdy stated. “There are lots of ways we can hold China down.”