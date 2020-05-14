Trey Gowdy Didn’t Like Obama’s ‘Amazing Statement’ After The Flynn Case Was Dropped

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy responded to what he characterised as “an amazing statement” from former President Barack Obama, who mentioned the rule of regulation was “at risk” after the Justice Department dropped its case in opposition to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Obama: Rule of Law is ‘At Risk’

“Where is [Obama’s] respect for the rule of law for the crime that Michael Flynn was the victim of?” mentioned Gowdy on Fox News on Sunday, the place he’s a contributor.

⁦@BarackObama⁩ is panicking – Truth is “unmasking” him … No because of the liberal media who nonetheless tries to guard their man: “…he was unmasked by somebody in Obama’s administration and then it was leaked… that is a 10-year felony…” https://t.co/dhvMi8dObo — Ken Smith (@klsmithjr) May 10, 2020

RELATED: Rand Paul Says Obama Might Have Known About Biden, Ukraine Issues: ‘There Could Be A Smoking Gun’

“Remember, he was unmasked by somebody in Obama’s administration and then it was leaked… that is a 10-year felony, to disseminate classified information,” Gowdy mentioned. “Michael Flynn was a victim of that crime.”

The DOJ determined to finish its case in opposition to Flynn after inside memos emerged that raised questions in regards to the origin and nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s responsible plea for mendacity to the FBI in 2017.

Gowdy: ‘President Obama himself pardoned people for making false statements’

“President Obama himself pardoned people for making false statements to the government,” Gowdy famous. “He picked [Justice Department Inspector General] Michael Horowitz, that was an Obama pick.”

“Michael Horowitz found fault after fault after fault with the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] program and [former FBI Director] Jim Comey and [former FBI Deputy Director] Andy McCabe, so I am delighted to hear President Obama’s newfound interest and respect for the rule of law,” Gowdy continued. “I just wish he would apply it equally to Republicans and Democrats.”

Gowdy then took direct goal at Obama straight.

“The FBI used a dossier that was bought and paid for by your political party without vetting a single factual allegation in that dossier,” he mentioned. “You put it in front of a federal judge, where is your concern for respect for the rule of law as it relates to Carter Page and what happened to him?”

Trey Gowdy shares some alternative phrases for Obama after he mentioned the “rule of law is at risk” and directs a message at Emmet Sullivan, the choose presiding over the Flynn case, in regards to the prospect of not granting the DOJ’s movement to dismiss — https://t.co/C7gWcOzBxt — @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/KVs4VNnVz3 — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) May 10, 2020

RELATED: CNN’s Don Lemon Goes On Wild Anti-Trump Rant: ‘What Is It About President Obama That Really Gets Under Your Skin?’

Host Maria Bartiromo famous that regardless that the DOJ moved to finish its case in opposition to Flynn, the federal choose overseeing the case nonetheless has to make the ultimate dedication to finish it.

“The judge can sit there and not know whether or not he’s going to grant that motion to dismiss,” Gowdy mentioned. “Good luck prosecuting the case, judge. You got to have a prosecutor to prosecute the case, so if the DOJ is not moving forward on Michael Flynn, I don’t think the judge is going to do it himself.”