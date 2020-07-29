Trey Gowdy Dares Jerry Nadler To Tell Murder Victims’ Families ‘That The Violence Is Manufactured’

Former Republican congressman and Fox News factor Trey Gowdy informed Sean Hannity Tuesday night that the tense House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr affirming revealed the contrast in between Republicans and Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.

“Do you want the anarchy that you see in Portland and Seattle?” Gowdy rhetorically asked. “Or do you want a country where everyone is safe and secure?”

Trey Gowdy Absolutely Torches Jerry Nadler

“What you … saw today is what a serious, grown-up attorney general could do for this country and it makes me wish and wonder where we would be if he had been the AG from day one, if Bill Barr had been the president’s first AG,” Gowdy stated.

Gowdy is the previous chairman of the House OversightCommittee Gowdy went on to depict Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler as “crazy Uncle Jerry.”

I go inside the Portland riots. The media will have you think that the Portland demonstrations are tranquil … spoiler alert … they are not. pic.twitter.com/vAiYsJxq5c — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) July 27, 2020

Gowdy on Nadler: ‘Now you know, Sean, why the Democrats kept him hidden in the attic during impeachment’

“Now you know, Sean, why the Democrats kept him hidden in the attic during impeachment,” Gowdy stated. “They didn’t want him anywhere near impeachment, and for anybody who wondered why the chairman of Judiciary had no role in impeachment, today you figured it out.”

Nadler implicated Barr of sending out federal representatives to tamp down rioting in Portland simply to offer Trump with video for project commercials throughout Tuesday’s hearing. When Barr attempted to respond and reject the charge, Nadler simply spoke over him.

Nadler likewise declined Barr’s ask for a five-minute break, to which the AG reacted by calling Nadler– with tongue in cheek– a “class act.”

Gowdy: ‘Go find all the homicide victims, Jerry… and tell them that the violence is manufactured’

Gowdy safeguarded the release of federal representatives to Portland, stating “the number one obligation of government is public safety.”

“What I wish Nadler would do,” Gowdy continued, “is go find all the homicide victims and their family members in New York, go find the parents of that one-year-old who got killed and tell them that the violence is manufactured.”

“Go find all the homicide victims, Jerry, in your own backyard and tell them that the violence is manufactured,” Gowdy completed.