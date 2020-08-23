Trevor Rosenthal Drawing Trade Interest

“Several teams” have actually been in touch with the Royals about right-hander Trevor Rosenthal, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports (Twitter link). There appears to be adequate interest in Rosenthal that “many expect” the veteran reducer to be moved prior to the August 31st trade due date, Feinsand composes.

After missing out on 2018 due to Tommy John surgical treatment and after that having a hard time terribly over 15 1/3 innings (with the Nationals and Tigers) last season, Rosenthal has actually relatively returned to his old All-Star kind inKansas City The 30-year-old has a small 0.87 PERIOD over 10 1/3 innings this season, taping 6 conserves with a 3.50 K/BB rate and 12.2 K/9. While a. 211 BABIP and a best 100% hair rate suggest that a minimum of some regression is inescapable, Rosenthal’s fastball seems in prime kind, with a 98mph speed that in fact tops his 97.5 miles per hour profession average.

The Royals went into today’s action with a 11-15 record, 5 video games back of Cleveland for 2nd location in the AL Central and 3 video games out of a wild card area. As with all however a little handful of groups in this compressed season, the Royals may not have actually chosen yet whether they’ll be purchasers, sellers, or a mix of both, as one great week might get K.C. back over the.500 mark and more securely in the postseason race.

On paper, …