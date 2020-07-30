Trevor Reed: Ex-US Marine jailed in Russia for assaulting police

Image copyright

A Russian court has actually sentenced a previous United States Marine to 9 years in jail for assaulting 2 police officers while intoxicated in 2015.

Trevor Reed – a trainee aged 29 – has actually been in prison given that in 2015 when he was detained for the supposed attack.

He and his household state the allegations are politically encouraged, and have actually advised the United States federal government to step in.

In June, Russia sentenced another United States person, Paul Whelan, to 16 years in a high-security jail on spying charges.

They are amongst a variety of United States people Russia has actually charged given that relations in between the nations started to weaken, reporters state.

There has actually been speculation that they might enter into a possible detainee swap apparently being worked out by Moscow and Washington.

Whelan’s legal representative has actually formerly stated he thinks Moscow wishes to exchange Whelan for prominent Russians held in United States jails.

“This is completely a political case,” Reed informed reporters after the decision. “I will be asking my government for political support.”

Reed’s moms and dads state the case versus their child is marked by disparities, consisting of missing out on proof and inconsistent accounts by police officers.

He pleaded innocent to the charge of threatening the lives of 2 police officers who were driving him to a police station after apprehending him after he went to a celebration inMoscow He states he keeps in mind absolutely nothing of the occurrence due to the fact that he was intoxicated at the time.

While inside the police vehicle, Reed is stated to have actually gotten the police officer driving, triggering him to swerve precariously, and elbowed another officer who attempted to step in.

He went to Moscow in 2015 to discover Russian and visit his Russian sweetheart.