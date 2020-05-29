Trevor Phillips has played no role in BAME Covid-19 deaths review | UK news

Trevor Phillips, whose involvement in an inquiry into Covid-19’s impression on minority ethnic individuals prompted condemnation from BAME campaigners, has ended up taking part in no role in the review, it has emerged.

When the method was first introduced, it appeared that Phillips would have a major half, drawing criticism over his beforehand expressed views, equivalent to a reference to UK Muslims as being “a nation within a nation”.

But Public Health England (PHE) mentioned the review, as a consequence of be printed quickly, “has been undertaken by PHE scientists alone”.

A PHE spokeswoman mentioned Phillips’ analysis firm, Webber Philips, “is one of a number of stakeholders who have offered assistance for contributing to further research on the relationship between Covid-19 and BAME communities. This may be considered in future after publication of the PHE review.”

When PHE introduced the review into how demographic elements together with ethnicity and gender can have an effect on Covid-19 outcomes, its assertion mentioned the method could be led by Prof Kevin Fenton, the pinnacle of public well being for London, “supported by a wide group including Trevor Phillips”.

The announcement of Phillips’ involvement introduced criticism from BAME teams, together with an open letter to PHE signed by 100 black women that described Phillips as being well-known for “discarding the very real issues and consequences of structural racism”. Another letter from representatives of thousands of BAME healthcare workers referred to as for his removing.

In an article for the Guardian, Sayeeda Warsi, the previous Tory chair, who has campaigned in opposition to Islamophobia in the celebration, and Simon Woolley, the director of Operation Black Vote, mentioned Phillips’ obvious involvement undermined the review.

“The biggest challenge for the review will be credibility,” they mentioned. “Public Health England has given Trevor Phillips and his company, Webber Phillips, a prominent role. Yet a growing number of BAME groups and individuals are struggling to find the trust and confidence in him that is needed for this review to be taken seriously.”

In March, Phillips, an anti-racism campaigner who beforehand chaired the Equality and Human Rights Commission, was suspended by the Labour celebration for alleged Islamophobia. Phillips condemned the choice, as did some Labour MPs.

At the time, he defended his characterisation of Muslims, saying it was appropriate for them to be judged collectively. “You keep saying that I make these generalisations,” he mentioned. “But the truth is, if you do belong to a group, whether it is a church, or a football club, you identify with a particular set of values, and you stand for it. And frankly you are judged by that.”





Among the companies supplied by Phillips’ consultancy is information evaluation software program referred to as Origins, which identifies individuals’s ethnicity and faith on the premise of their names. While the corporate says this offers essential proof, some critics have mentioned it promotes stereotypes and stigmatisation. Phillips mentioned it had an accuracy charge of greater than 95% for figuring out ethnic or cultural origin.

Covid-19 has been disproportionately lethal for individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds.

According to a Guardian evaluation this week, of the 200 healthcare employees now confirmed to have died from the virus, 122 of the useless have been from a minority ethnic background, 61% of the full.

Phillips was approached for remark.