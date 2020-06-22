Trevor Noah: ‘Police … are looting black bodies’

Watch the Trevor Noah Interview this Sunday, June 21, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CNN and CNN.it/go.

“Maybe it would help you if… you think about that… unease that you felt watching that Target being looted, try to imagine how it must feel for Black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day,” Noah, who’s the host of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” told Cooper.

“That’s fundamentally what’s happening in America,” he said. “Police in America are looting black bodies.”

While President Donald Trump has sought to position himself as a law-and-order president in the wake of lootings plus some violence linked to the protests, Noah said it is in reality law and order that protesters and organizers who took the streets are demanding.

“When they’re fighting, when they’re out there in the streets, what they’re protesting for is law and order,” said Noah. “They’re fighting for an equal application of law and order. And I think that’s what a lotta people don’t realize.”