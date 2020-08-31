Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

Bayne hasn’t raced because November, 2018 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He has 187 starts at the Cup level and 152 in the Xfinity Series, however Darlington will be his very first look in theTruck Series In his profession, the 29-year-old won 2 Xfinity races and one Cup race, notoriously coming in the Daytona 500 in simply his 2nd ever begin with the Wood Brothers.

Bayne will pilot theNo 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado with support from Plan B Sales and Proceller8.

“After almost two years of being out of the seat, I’m so excited and grateful for another chance to go racing,” statedBayne “The call from Niece Motorsports to get back behind the wheel at Darlington was unexpected and came together really fast. They have a great group and a lot of potential with their program. I’m looking forward to working with everyone there and going back racing this weekend!”

Team General Manager Cody Efaw included: “I’ve known Trevor for years. He’s extremely talented and a class act. We are excited to have him behind the wheel at Darlington.”

The Truck race will likewise include the return of NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle, who will keep up GMSRacing David Ragan will likewise appear in the NGROTS occasion with the DGR-Crosley group in his very first Truck begin because 2006.

…