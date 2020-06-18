Trespasser shot in armed incident on Azerbaijani-Iranian border – Panorama

A trespasser crossing the Azerbaijani border from Iran was shot and two others escaped during the armed incident near Goytapa village post on June 17, Interfax news agency reported, citing the report by State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the source, the trespassers disobeyed the border service guards’ order to stop and opened fire on the border guards.

One of the violators was shot in return fire while the remaining two managed to escape and hide in the forest. The wounded trespasser died while crossing the border river, source said.

The body of the trespasser was taken out of the water by Iranian border guards. Other trespassers who managed to escape, however, were detained by Iranian border guards on their territory.