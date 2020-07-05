Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool right-back could play in midfield, says Graeme Souness | Football News







Could Trent Alexander-Arnold thrive in midfield?

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool might lie in central midfield, according to Graeme Souness.

The right-back, who has provided 12 assists for the Premier League champions this season, stepped into midfield and selected Naby Keita in the build-up to Sadio Mane’s opener in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

It was just the most recent example of the 21-year-old’s ball-playing prowess, even though Souness feels Jurgen Klopp may be reluctant to move him away from the right-back spot immediately, the Sky Sports pundit believes Alexander-Arnold could slot in to midfield in future.

“I think the boy could play anywhere in midfield,” Souness said on Sky Sports. “He started out as a central midfield player and then saw an opening at right-back.

“You would be reluctant to simply take him from where he could be because a large part of Liverpool’s attacking play comes from him and [Andrew] Robertson. They have high energy levels, so when they enter into the last third, they can deliver.

“Looking at it now, you’ve just won the league, you are the present European and world champions, so if it ain’t broken, why try to repair it?

“But the modern defender today, at the top clubs, has to be able to take the ball and play and deliver in the final third, so why not?”

Heskey: Midfield is Trent’s natural position

Emile Heskey, meanwhile, believes Alexander-Arnold’s connection with playing as a midfielder in Liverpool’s academy has served him well at right-back and means however have little trouble adapting to midfield at senior level.

“If you were to ask him, he would be more than happy to play in midfield because that is, I would say, his natural position,” the former Liverpool striker said on Sky Sports.

“He gets more space in the wide areas and then you see the passing range he has. But that passing range has obviously been built up over time playing in central midfield.

“His decision-making probably comes from having less time when he was in central midfield. He’s had to be aware of what’s going on around him.”

“It’s a different game in there,” added Souness. “You are dodging bullets and elbows are up.

“If he is full-back, that he knows there is nothing coming [to his right] when that he receives the ball.

“Full-back is just a very different position and you get plenty of time there to have your first touch, get it from your feet and obtain your head up.

“But he’s as good as anyone when he gets a chance to deliver.”

Alexander-Arnold’s creativity in stats

There is certainly lots of evidence to suggest Alexander-Arnold has the qualities to thrive in central midfield.

The passage through of play ultimately causing Mane’s opening goal at Anfield on Sunday wasn’t the first occasion that he is drifted inside from the best flank and the statistics underline his creativity.

His total of 12 assists in 2010 is 2nd only to Kevin de Bruyne in the Premier League, while that he ranks third behind the Belgian and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish for chances created (79).

Alexander-Arnold ranks 2nd for expected assists, which measures the grade of chances created, and he is in exactly the same place for what Opta define as ‘big’ chances created. No player in the Premier League has made more passes in to the opposition box.

The numbers are the more impressive if you think about his position and underline a level of technique and vision far beyond most central midfielders.

For Klopp, in addition they provide food for thought on how Alexander-Arnold could be utilized in the near future.