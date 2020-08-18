Trekpower 26”Electric Bike 350W High-Speed Electric Bicycle with 36V 12AH Lithium Battery/Dual Disc Brake-White Stroller



Brand: NAKTO Size: 26 inch Frame: Alloy Color: White/Red Motor: 350w brushless Charging time: 4 hours Battery: 36V12A lithium Range: 30km with pedal assist Max loading: 250-300Lbs Brake: front drum brake and rear disc brake NW/GW: 23kg/31kg(with battery) Shipping Packing List: 1*Electric bike

1*Battery charger

1*Battery

1*Toolkit

1*Owner’s manual

1*Warranty Card ^Please email us if you have any questions, we will reply you within 24 hours. ^Nakto Inc will do our best to bring you the best service!!

Material&Speed►►High-strength 100% aluminum alloy frame design,front drum brake and rear disc brake. Max loading can be reached 250-300Lbs; Shimano 6 speed gear, you can feel the riding experience brought by different speeds; Max speed can be reached 26-30km/h. The final part of the fender is a curved design, it can reduce rain and mud wear tires.

Mode&Installation►►3 Riding Mode–electric bicycle&pedal assist(PAS)&normal bike; You can choose different modes to suit your needs; 98% Pre-assembled, it is not difficult to install the rest part. If you need help you can contact us and we will send you video about installation.(Note: The paid installation service is provided by Amazon, please contact Amazon if you have any questions about it.)

Battery&Motor►►36V/12AH Removable Lithium Battery, strong power to keep your safe riding; 4 hours fast charging to protect riding power; 350W High-speed Brushless Motor, guarantee the speed of riding so that you can enjoy cycling better.

Safe&Convenient►►The battery is equipped with a key, safe configuration prevents theft of the bike; The plastic basket in front of the bike can store items to help you reduce stress, Nakto electric bikes will definitely be your good partner.

Service&Warranty►►7*24h customer service online. If you have any questions about our product, please leave us a email and we will reply it within 24 hours; 1 year warranty, protect your after sales; Please contact us if you have any problems with the product, Nakto Inc will do best to provide you the best service.