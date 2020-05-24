Trek-Segafredo rider Elynor Backstedt breaks leg in training | Cycling News





Elynor Backstedt signed up with Trek-Segafredo in the winter season

World champion bronze medallist Elynor Backstedt’s launching World Tour period has actually endured a significant obstacle after she damaged her leg in a training crash on Sunday.

The 18- year-old Pontypridd- birthed rider is anticipated to require surgical treatment after enduring a spiral crack of the shin in an accident.

Her Trek-Segafredo group stated in a tweet: “We are sad to report that @EBackstedt6 crashed earlier today and suffered a spiral fracture of the tibia. Elynor is expected to undergo surgery tonight. We will update with more information when possible. We’re all hoping for her quick recovery.”

The group later on suggested surgical treatment would certainly not occur on Sunday evening. No more information of the event, which happened in the UK, have actually been provided.

Backstedt signed up with Trek-Segafredo in the winter season after getting bronze in the private time test at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, yet had actually completed in just 2 races for her brand-new group in very early March prior to the lockdown started.

She transferred to Belgium previously this year yet had actually been back house in southern Wales in current days, as well as previously today published an image of herself going out on a trip with her papa Magnus, champion of Paris-Roubaix in 2004, as well as more youthful sis Zoe.