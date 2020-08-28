TREBLAB X5 (2020) – True Wireless Earbuds with Microphone | Bluetooth 5.0, 35H playtime | Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for Listening to Music and Podcasts, Work, Sport, TV and Walking



Price: $69.97

(as of Aug 28,2020 21:18:55 UTC – Details)

Product Description

TREBLAB X5 – Industry-Defining Sound-Quality and Design



The TREBLAB X5 true wireless earbuds were designed to offer impeccable sound quality within a compact, low-profile outer frame. The TREBLAB R&D team took over 3 years perfecting the sound balance to achieve a melding of deep bass and stereo-quaity sound. We also made sure to make the earbuds sit comfortably and securely in-ear. The silicone ear tips and ear fins are ergonomically designed to make the X5 earbuds easy to attach, wear and remove. This unique design makes the X5’s ideal for a wide array of activities from working out at the gym, used in the office or when you are out and about. Rounding out the X5 unique offerings is the portable charging case that comes in the kit that extends the battery life, while also giving your a convenient carrying case to store the earbuds when not in use.

Specifications:

Up to 35H playtime

Up to 2H charging

Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in mic cVc 8.0

IPX4 sweatproof and water resistant

Passive Noise Cancellation

Voice assistants: Siri, Google assistant

Talk on the phone

Hands-free operation and HD microphone for calls.

Cutting-edge sound technology

Latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earbuds.

Take care of business without using your hands

Siri and Google Voice assistants.

A battery that doesn’t quit

Up to 35 hours with charging case.

Specification

High-quality drivers

Passive Noise Cancellation

Built-in microphone

Up to 35 hours playtime

IPX4 waterproof

In the box

TREBLAB X5 Headphones

Charging case 3 sets of silicone eartips

3 sets of noise cancelling foam eartips

3 sets of anti-drop ear-fins

USB/Micro USB Charging cable

User Manual

Why TREBLAB X5?

Up to 35H battery

Patented anti-drop ear-fins

Lifetime support

We stand behind our products!

Type

Truly wireless, In-Ear

Wireless, In-Ear

Truly wireless, in-ear

Wireless over-ear

Wireless over-ear

Playtime

Up to 7 hours + 4 additional charges with Charging Case

Up to 9 hours

Up to 5 hours + 5 additional charges with Charging Case

Up to 35 hours

up to 50 hours

Charging Time

2 hours

2 hours

1 hour

3 hours

1 hour

Bluetooth

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0 aptX

5.0

Signal Range

33 feet / 10 m

33 feet / 10 m

33 feet / 10 m

33 feet/ 10 meters

33 feet/ 10 meters

Speaker units

Peek, 8.2 mm

10 mm

6 mm *4.8mm

40 mm

40 mm

Noise cancellation

Passive (noise isolation)

Passive (noise isolation)

Passive (noise isolation)

Active, T-Quiet ANC technology

Active, Feedforward ANC tecnology

Water & sweat resistance

Yes / IPX4 (resistant to water splashes from any direction)

Yes / IPX7 (Can be submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes)

Yes / IPX6 (Can resist high-pressure, heavy sprays of water)

Yes / IPX4 (resistant to water splashes from any direction)

Yes / IPX4 (resistant to water splashes from any direction)

Phone Calls

Built-in mic, cVc 8.0

Built-in mic, cVc 6.0

Built-in mic, cVc 6.0

Built-in mic, cVc 6.0

Built-in mic, cVc 6.0

Additional features

Portable Charging Case; Can be used as a single unit; Multifunctional buttons; Siri/Google Assistant Support; Memory foam and silicone ear-tips in 3 sizes; Ear fins in 3 sizes

Designed for Sport with Water and Sweat Protection; Adjustable Ear-hooks; Multipoint Connection; Light-weight; Multifunctional Buttons; Memory Foam and Silicone Ear-tips in 3 Sizes; Carrying Case

Compact size; Premium design; More clear, Amazing sound; Siri/Google Assistant Support

ANC; aptX; Siri/Google Assistant; Swivel earcups

Siri/Google Assistant; Environmental mode; Big battery – extra long playtime from one charge

The TREBLAB X5 wireless earbuds for Android phones and IOS phones are a direct competitor to Apple Airpods, as the former features an unique, anti-drop design that fits snugly onto your ears. The TREBLAB X5 kit includes three, different-sized silicone tips so you can find the size that suits you best. Not only do the tips provide next-level comfort, but they also act as passive noise-cancelling earplugs, making the X5 truly wireless earbuds noise cancelling.

The combined ergonomic fit and long-lasting battery life of the X5 not only make them the best wireless earbuds for the iPhone, it also means that they are ideal for active lifestyles. Other running headphones can fall out or tangle you in wires. The X5 wireless sport earbuds do not have that problem. The X5 truly wireless headphones waterproof also features ear fins that fit behind your ear so that they never move or fall-out when you are running, biking or working out. They also have a IPX4-grade water-resistant and sweat-proof design so you won’t damage these waterproof earbuds in the rain or during a strenuous workout.

As they are wireless headphones with microphone you can also use them to take calls and organize your day on-the-fly because of the superior sound quality. The microphone amplifies both voices on a call so no conversation will ever go misunderstood or have dropped words. The X5 Bluetooth earbuds wireless headphones with microphone are also useful when your body is at rest.

You can put on both (or one) of the X5 wireless running earbuds and still get amazing sound quality thanks to the 8.2mm speakers that deliver high-definition sound for any medium. You can watch your favorite shows and movies or listen to your favorite music in crisp, balanced tones. The portable form factor, the lush sound quality and the seamless Bluetooth connection also make the X5 ideal podcast earbuds.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY FOR YOUR BUSY LIFESTYLE – The TREBLAB X5 truly wireless earbuds with charging case can last for over 35-Hours with the portable charging case that can recharge the earbuds up to 4x with charging time taking only 2H. You can also use the earbuds in Stereo mode (L and R earbud together) or use only one to save battery life.

MANY-SIZED EAR-TIPS FOR MAXIMUM COMFORT AND SECURITY – The TREBLAB X5 Bluetooth in-ear headphones with mic come equipped with three sets of different-sized silicone ear tips as well as anti-fall ear fins that conform to the shape of your ear and fit so securely and discreetly you will forget you are wearing them.

LIGHTNING-FAST BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY – The TREBLAB X5 true wireless headphones Bluetooth 5.0 can pair in an instant with any Apple Iphone or Android device via the updated Bluetooth 5.0 chip inside so you stream Netflix and YouTube videos uninterrupted, while the connection stays stable within a 33ft signal range.

CRYSTAL-CLEAR SOUND QUALITY FOR PRIORITY CALLS – The TREBLAB X5 wireless Bluetooth headphones with microphone allow you to take important calls on-the-go with a hands-free, noise-cancelling design as they fit comfortably in your ear. The wireless headset also features a built-in CVC 8.0 mic for unparalleled call reception.