TREBLAB FX100 – Extreme Bluetooth Speaker – Loud, Rugged for Outdoors, Shockproof, Waterproof IPX4, Built-In 7000mAh Power Bank, HD Audio w/ Deep Bass, Portable Wireless Blue Tooth Microphone Mic

Product Description

Rugged speaker made for the extreme



Built-In 7200mAh Power bank and FM Radio



Double the sound, double the fun

Pair 2 speakers for super loud pure stereo sound

Indestructible shockproof body

Perfect for your camping and hiking trips and will not get damaged by falls

Take calls with the speaker

Built-in speakerphone and microphone to take calls on the go

Universal compatibility

Connect with any Bluetooth device like iOS, Iphone, Android, Windows in seconds.

Specification

Up to 35 hours

FM Radio

Built-in microphone

Power Bank and more!

In the box

TREBLAB FX100 Speaker

Carabiner

USB/Micro USB Charging cable

Audio AUX cable

User Manual

Why choose TREBLAB FX100

Shockproof

35-hour battery

Built-In power bank

Built-In FM Radio

Lifetime support

We stand behind our products!

Playtime

Up to 35 hours

Up to 20 hours

Up to 25 hours

Charging Time

Up to 10 hours

Up to 4 hours

Up to 3 hours

Sound Power

10 W

25 W

12 W

Subwoofers

One passive subwoofer

Two passive subwoofers

Two passive subwoofers

Frequency response

80 Hz – 20 kHz

80 Hz – 20 kHz

180 Hz – 16 kHz

Bluetooth

5.0

4.2

4.2

Signal Range

33 feet/ 10 meters

33 feet/ 10 meters

33 feet/ 10 meters

Water resistance rating

Yes / IPX4 (resistant to water splashes from any direction)

Yes / IPX6 (can resist high-pressure, heavy sprays of water)

Yes / IPX6 (can resist high-pressure, heavy sprays of water)

Phone Calls

Yes/ Built-in mic, cVc 6.0

Yes/ Built-in mic, cVc 6.0

Yes/ Built-in mic, cVc 6.0

Additional features

TWS support, FM mode, Built-in Power Bank, Rugged shockproof body, Metal Carabiner for Easy Carrying included

Ability to pair 2 speakers for Impressive Stereo Sound (TWS), Ambient LED lights, Shockproof body

Bike mounting, TWS Support

TREBLAB is one of the brands of Productech Corp., located in Miami, FL, USA. The mission of the brand is to offer cutting-edge, ergonomic personal audio gear that embodies full convenience of Bluetooth technology, comfort, and affordability.

The TREBLAB FX100 Bluetooth speaker is designed for active families and people on the move.

It is completely shockproof, waterproof and dustproof meaning it’s great for trips to the beach, office, gym or the park.

This speaker comes with 10-watt speakers for perfect sound quality at any volume. It can be heard up to 33 feet/10 meters away.

It also won’t let you down in terms of durability as its 7000mAh rechargeable built-in power bank will give you up to 35 hours of playtime from a single 10-hour charge. Battery level indicator lights will let you know when you need to charge the speaker.

What is more, FX100 has a standard USB port that allows you to charge your mobile phone in urgent situations. You won’t ever miss phone calls while listening to music.

FX100 is the loudest speakerphone that lets you take/end calls thanks to its built-in noise reduction microphone: hear and get heard clearly, without even having to touch your phone!

It quickly connects via Bluetooth to any device – iOs & Android smartphones, computer, PC, Mac, laptop, tablet, TV, iPhone, MP3 player – and stays connected with no irritating loss of sound or interruptions.

FX100 is a compact lightweight speaker that is easy to carry – and our included carabiner only makes that easier for you! Use it with your music library, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Google play or any other streaming service.

IMPACTFUL LOUD STEREO SOUND – External noisy conditions are no match for our newly-developed, loudest Blue tooth speaker. Just turn the volume up, relax and absorb true 360° surround sound, thumping bass and crystal clear highs out in the open or indoors. We’ve completely eliminated distortion at high volumes for your maximum listening satisfaction.

BUILT-IN POWERBANK – Don’t get stuck with a dead device at the wrong time. Our waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 7000mAh heavy duty rechargeable battery to easily recharge all your mobile devices. MAKES MUSIC LAST – No one likes a dead battery! FX100 PLAYS FOR UP TO 35 HOURS – Just imagine the amount of fun you’ll have at a picnic or on your boat – on a single charge!

LOUDEST SPEAKERPHONE – Simply click to take/end calls and use the built-in noise-cancelling Mic to talk to your loved ones. EASE OF USE & ADVANCED FEATURES – Seamless connection to all Bluetooth devices; iOs & Android smartphones, computer, PC, Mac, laptop, tablet, TV, iPhone, MP3 player. Ergonomic buttons for volume and track control on waterproof speaker, low battery indicator lights, FM Radio and many more!

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE – Make everything you do more fun with FX100 waterproof Bluetooth speakers or we’ll refund you! 1-YEAR WARRANTY & 30-DAY RETURNS makes the best Bluetooth speaker a zero-risk purchase. Also, enjoy our world-famous A++ Customer Care. For California Residents Only: Warning – Cancer and Reproductive Harm – P65Warnings ca gov