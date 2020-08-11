Treaty of Sevres has been and will remain a historical fact, Armenia tells Turkey – Panorama

The Treaty of Sevres has been and will remain a historical fact, which can not be modified or cleaned away, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan stated on Tuesday, responding to the declaration made by the Foreign Ministry of Turkey, which implicated Armenia of pursuing “sneaky goals” by raising the treaty. Below is the complete text of Naghdalyan’s remarks.

“The declaration released by the Foreign Ministry of Turkey on the celebration of the 100 th anniversary of the Treaty of Sevres as soon as again shows the failure of that nation to face its past.

Surprisingly, the existing authorities of Turkey, who never ever miss out on a opportunity to applaud their Ottoman heritage, nervously respond to the recommendation of the Treaty of Sevres which the exact same Ottoman Empire signed with a number of states consisting of the Republic of Armenia.

The Treaty of Sevres has been and will remain a historical fact, which can not be modified or cleaned away.

While averting to face its past and prompting others to “take lessons from history instead of animosity”, Turkey continues its standard policy of validating the Armenian Genocide and threatening the Armenian individuals with brand-new atrocities.

Turkey’s actions towards weakening the peace and security in our area and its military posturing versus Armenia are part of the expansionist …