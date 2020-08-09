Treasury Secretary says Democrats must make the next move on stimulus talks

“Anytime they have another offer to make, they can either call me or I’ll go up and see them,” Mnuchin stated. “But they have to compromise.”

“I think we’ve been very clear that they need to come back with a compromise on the state and local from their trillion dollars, and the unemployment benefits, and if so we’ll respond. I think the majority of the other issues, we’ve reached a compromise on,” Mnuchin stated at the White House Sunday.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Mnuchin stated that although guvs are requesting cash, they do not require $1 trillion.

“I’ve also spoke to many governors over the last few days. We offered more money for the states. They still have $150 billion from last time. Most of them haven’t even used half of the money,” Mnuchin stated, “The governors are saying we need more money for education. We need help, and the President said, we’ll give it to you. But not a trillion dollars.”

Democrats wish to resume talks When asked if Democrats wanted to continue to keep working out a coronavirus relief bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, “Well, we have to. We have to, and that’s why we we’re willing to say we’ll come down a trillion.” The Democrats had actually formerly been promoting a 3 trillion dollar costs however had actually used to bring it down a trillion throughout settlements. Pelosi likewise slammed the White House’s actions which intend to carry out a short-term payroll tax deferment and to establish a brand-new program for states to …

Read The Full Article