Treasury resists NHS call for £10bn to clear surgery backlog

The NHS and the Government’s Treasury are stuck in a argument concerning the health service’s demands for an extra £10billion to clear a backlog in surgery patients.

Sources say bosses at both organisations are ‘at complete loggerheads’ since the NHS tries to return to normality as the UK’s coronavirus pandemic continues to shrink.

The Government had put ‘protect the NHS’ at the heart of its Covid-19 messaging earlier in the day in the entire year and pledged to do whatever it took to get hospitals through the crisis.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in March: ‘Absolutely categorically the NHS will get whatever resources it requires to get us through this’.

But now Covid-19 cases and deaths have fallen and hospitals return to routine work, the health service finds it self running out of money again, The Observer reports.

Health chiefs are desperate for a £400million-a-month deal with hostipal wards to carry on so surgery can carry on, but the NHS can’t afford it alone.

Experts have warned that there might be up to 10million people on the surgery waiting list by winter and hospitals will simply be able to operate at 60 percent capacity as a result of new disease control measures.

NHS bosses also want funding to keep consitently the temporary Nightingale hospitals round the country on standby, and to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff.

One source close to the discussions told The Observer: ‘There’s arm wrestling going on between the NHS and the Government… But the Treasury are playing hardball and aren’t prepared to stump up the amount of money.’

The disagreement appears to have strained the connection between the NHS and the Government, which had become closer throughout the pandemic.

Health chiefs said that Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s department did not seem to be sticking to its early promise that the NHS would get whatever it needed.

A senior figure said: ‘There’s a really, very factor between the phrase “the NHS will get whatever it needs” and the behaviour now being exhibited by the Treasury.’

Speaking in March on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Sunak said: ‘I can say absolutely categorically the NHS will get whatever resources it requires to get us through this and to respond to the crisis.’

But the service now faces conditions for hardly any money it receives from the Government, such as for instance promises that it will keep consitently the surgery waiting list down.

The NHS, unable to make the promises demanded of it, is currently reported in stalemate with the Government.

However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock – who’s reported to be backing the NHS – said today: ‘I just do not recognise that story.

NIGHTINGALE HOSPITALS CHANGED INTO CANCER SCREENING CENTRES Two newly-built Nightingale hospital are being became cancer testing centres to clear an enormous backlog of potential cancer patients, the main executive of NHS England said this week. Sir Simon Stevens revealed that the 200-bed Exeter Nightingale site will begin screening multiple patients each day starting from Monday, July 6, to help cope with the growing number of individuals waiting for tests to find out when they have the illness. The hospital, originally built for Covid patients in the event intensive care wards were overrun, will be open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm. It follows the 500-bed Nightingale in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, which started offering CT scans for suspected cancer sufferers on June 4. It comes amid fears of a cancer time bomb, with leading charities estimating 2.5million cancer patients have missed out on vital tests and treatment this season because of the coronavirus crisis. Charities also have warned there might be an additional 18,000 cancer deaths in 2020 due to the number of patients who have been diagnosed too late. Sir Simon told MPs that a quantity of private sector hospitals could possibly be transformed in to coronavirus-free cancer clinics in the coming months to clear the backlog. Sir Simon told the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee today: ‘It’s worth remembering that four fifths of the patients who’re on a waiting list are typically waiting for a test or an outpatient appointment, instead of waiting to be admitted to hospital for a surgical procedure. ‘And given the pressures on hospitals and diagnostic teams are within the March, April, May period, there has been a huge a big decrease in the flow of patients through those diagnostic services. ‘We’ve got to do something different. We’ve got to expand diagnostic capacity. We’ve also got to get it done in new ways.’

‘We have already been working very closely with the Treasury on making certain we have the funding that people need.’

Chancellor Mr Sunak already has to face an eye-watering hit to the economy brought on by the pandemic and may be reluctant to spend more money.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted the devastation of yesteryear four months will cost Britain as much as £298billion.

One of the largest challenges facing the NHS is the fast-growing waiting list for operations.

In a bid to make enough space for Covid-19 patients, hospitals turfed out patients and closed their operating theatres to most patients throughout the height of Britain’s crisis.

As a result the waiting list, which officially sits at 3.94million, could surge to significantly more than 10million by the end of the year, experts have warned.

A June report by the NHS Confederation, which represents represents health insurance and care leaders, predicts 10million people on waiting lists by Christmas.

Bosses behind the projection said a most useful case scenario could see eight million people waiting for treatment, if a vaccine or therapy comes along before then.

Experts have warned it may take 2 yrs to clear the backlog, even if there’s absolutely no second wave of coronavirus.

The report warned services will soon be operating at around 60 per cent capacity because of new NHS disease control and social distancing measures.

NHS Confederation chief executive Niall Dickson wrote to Boris Johnson to prepare people for the huge waits they will have to face for months following the crisis is finished.

He has also referred to as for assurances about personal protective equipment (PPE) and the effectiveness of the NHS Test and Trace programme.

And the report also called for an extension of the current cope with the independent sector before the end of the financial year ‘to provide capacity to support the NHS to manage the backlog of treatment’.

Former president of the Society for Acute Medicine, Dr Nick Scriven, told the Observer: ‘It would be a shame if the funding that seemed to be promised is now being attached to various measures and outcomes that were maybe not in place once the initial announcement regarding extra funding was made.

‘Of course funding needs to bring about appropriate activity, but to tie money up that’s really needed to have the acute and urgent services through the following few months with elective surgical output in appropriated hostipal wards does not feel right.

‘The government needs to follow an unique advice and protect the NHS.’

NHS Confederatrion’s Mr Dickson, speaking last month, said: ‘Political leaders have an essential role to play in reassuring people that every step possible will be taken to manage the herpes virus, while safely bringing right back services that had to be paused.

‘Retaining public confidence and rely upon the NHS will be vital over the next few months.

‘The NHS wants to get back to providing these vital services – the herpes virus has inflicted pain and suffering through the UK, but we also know the measures to combat it have come at a terrible cost to those individuals who have not had the oppertunity to access the care, treatment and support they require and to many whose conditions have gone undiagnosed.

‘There is a real determination to rise to this challenge, but it will be needing extra funding and capacity, not least in rehabilitation and recovery services locally where so much of the coming demand will be felt.’